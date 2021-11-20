Ministry of Information & Broadcasting

75 NextGen Creative minds part of 52nd IFFI





Novel Initiative under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage budding cinematic talents



Posted On:

19 NOV 2021 5:14PM by PIB Mumbai

Goa, 19 November 2021

For the first time ever, 75 creative minds representing gen next cinema will attend the 52nd International Film Festival of India in Goa. This novel initiative under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav will encourage and recognise young creative minds and budding talents in the country.

The selected ’75 Creative Minds of Tomorrow’ will be part of the 52nd IFFI, Goa 2021 with an access to all the master classes/in-conversation sessions and interact with industry leaders along with other activities. The festival shall also cover the travel and accommodation of each selected candidate.

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shri Anurag Singh Thakur had announced this first of its kind initiative on 22nd October. The Minister had said that the 52nd edition of IFFI will provide a platform to young budding talents from across India to connect with mainstream cinema filmmakers and the industry.

These youngsters have been selected through a competition for young filmmakers from around the country. More than 400 applications were received across the nation for this competition.

The Grand Jury and Selection Jury for ‘75 Creative Minds of Tomorrow’ were as follows:

Grand Jury

Prasoon Joshi – Renowned Lyricist & Chairman CBFC Ketan Mehta – Renowned Director Shankar Mahadevan – Renowned Indian Musician / Singer Manoj Bajpayee – Renowned Actor Rasul Pookutty – Oscar Winning Sound Recordist Vipul Amrutlal Shah – Renowned Producer / Director

Selection Jury

Vani TripathiTikoo – Producer and Actor, member CBFC Anant Vijay – Writer and national award winner for best writing on cinema Yatindra Mishra – Celebrated author and writer, National award winner for best writing on cinema Sanjay Puran Singh – Film maker, National award winner for best film. SachinKhedekar – Actor, Director

