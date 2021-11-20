PM speaks to Andhra Pradesh CM about heavy rainfall in parts of the state

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has spoken to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, Shri Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on the situation in the wake of heavy rainfall in parts of the state. Shri Modi has assured all possible support from the Centre.
In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;
“Spoke to Andhra Pradesh CM @ysjagan Garu on the situation in the wake of heavy rainfall in parts of the state. Assured all possible support from the Centre. I pray for everyone’s well-being and safety.”
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 19, 2021
రాష్ట్రంలోని పలు ప్రాంతాల్లో భారీ వర్షాలు కురుస్తున్న నేపథ్యంలో పరిస్థితిపై ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ ముఖ్యమంత్రి @ysjagan గారి తో మాట్లాడడం జరిగింది. కేంద్రం నుంచి అన్ని విధాలా సహకరిస్తామని హామీ ఇచ్చాను. ఈ సమయంలో అందరూ సురక్షితంగా, భద్రంగా ఉండాలని నేను ప్రార్థిస్తున్నాను.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 19, 2021
