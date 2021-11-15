Hong Kong – Customs Youth Leader Corps visits PLA Hong Kong Garrison Exhibition Center (with photos)

Customs Youth Leader Corps visits PLA Hong Kong Garrison Exhibition Center (with photos) ****************************************************************************************



​Hong Kong Customs today (November 14) led members of the Customs Youth Leader Corps (CYLC) to visit the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Hong Kong Garrison Exhibition Center located at Ngong Shuen Chau Barracks with a view to assisting the members in cultivating their sense of belonging to the country and sense of national identity.

Guided by representatives of the Garrison, members of the CYLC visited the exhibition themed “Dreams of the East” and looked carefully at the exhibits, including a variety of graphic panels, antiques, scene sculptures, guide videos and models of the PLA’s military equipment, displayed at three exhibition halls with specific themes and the exhibition area with equipment models.

Customs hopes that, through this visit, members of the CYLC would have a more comprehensive understanding of the motherland and the people’s army, as well as a deeper understanding of the splendid civilisation and magnificent achievements of the Chinese nation. Moreover, by viewing the models of the PLA’s military equipment, the members could witness closely the PLA’s advanced development in military equipment and its glorious history in maintaining Hong Kong’s long-term prosperity and stability.

All of the members also expressed their excitement and deep encouragement after the visit, which has enabled them to correctly understand national affairs and strengthen their recognition of national identity. They also expressed their hopes to serve the motherland in different positions in the future.

A total of 31 members of the CYLC joined the visit. The Deputy Commissioner of Customs and Excise, Mr Chan Tsz-tat; the Assistant Commissioner of Customs and Excise (Intelligence and Investigation), Mr Mark Woo; and relevant officials of the PLA Hong Kong Garrison also attended the activity.

The CYLC is a new youth uniform group established by Customs under the Customs YES programme. It aims to help members become distinguished youth leaders in the community in the future through disciplinary training, regular drills and different education-oriented activities.

Customs will continue to organise different activities through the Customs YES programme with considerations in four levels, namely “Calibre”, “Customs”, “Community” and “Country”, in order to assist young people to achieve the idea “To care about our home and country, to have diversified development and to fly high”.