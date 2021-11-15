Hong Kong – Medal for Bravery (Gold) awarded posthumously

Medal for Bravery (Gold) awarded posthumously *********************************************



The Government announced in the Gazette today (November 15) that the late Ms Lam Yuen-yee, Chief Inspector of Police (Posthumous), has been posthumously awarded the Medal for Bravery (Gold) by the Chief Executive in recognition of her gallantry and selflessness displayed during an operation in the waters to the west of Hong Kong International Airport on September 25 this year.



The award will be presented at the 2021 Honours and Awards Presentation Ceremony to be held this month.

The citation for the above awardee is provided in the Appendix.