Hong Kong – North Lantau Hospital Hong Kong Infection Control Centre announces the interruption of negative pressure system in isolation ward

North Lantau Hospital Hong Kong Infection Control Centre announces the interruption of negative pressure system in isolation ward



The following is issued on behalf of the Hospital Authority:

The spokesman for Kowloon West Cluster made the following announcement today (November 14) concerning the interruption of negative pressure system in the isolation ward of North Lantau Hospital Hong Kong Infection Control Centre (HKICC):

At 7.50am today, the negative pressure of three cubicles of the isolation ward on the first floor in Block A increased due to the malfunctioning of the exhaust system, which in turn activated the alarm system. The exhaust system and negative pressure system of the cubicles concerned resumed normal automatically at 7.55am. At 8.52am, the exhaust system concerned malfunctioned again. It resumed normal automatically within 10 minutes.

It was confirmed that the negative pressure in the cubicles had all along been functioning during the interruption, while no additional infection risk was caused. All ward staff wore appropriate personal protective equipment.

Two patients hospitalised in the cubicles concerned were transferred to other cubicles to facilitate inspection and follow up work by maintenance staff. Patient service has been normal.

The HKICC has reported the incident to the Hospital Authority Head Office via the Advance Incident Reporting System.