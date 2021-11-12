Hong Kong – LCSD launches free online programme “A Closer Look at Western Orchestras”

LCSD launches free online programme “A Closer Look at Western Orchestras” ***********************************************************************************



The Leisure and Cultural Services Department (LCSD) today (November 12) launched a free online programme, “A Closer Look at Western Orchestras”, at the department’s Edutainment Channel. This eight-episode programme offers a fun-filled introduction to an orchestra, including its historical development and music genres, the role of conductors, musicians and the supporting team behind the scenes as well as concert etiquette. Hosted by Resident Conductor of the Hong Kong Children’s Symphony Orchestra Jeff Leung, the first episode of the programme is now available at the channel.



The content of each episode is outlined below.



Episode 1: The Orchestra (available online)

Introducing the historical development of the orchestra, its basic composition and its “four families of instruments”.



Episode 2: The Musicians

Introducing the establishment and seating arrangements of the musicians and placement of instrumental groups in an orchestral set-up.

Guest: Renowned local violinist, Dr Kitty Cheung



Episodes 3 and 4: The Conductor

Sharing the work of conductors and their important roles in orchestras.

Guest: Music Director Emeritus of the Hong Kong Sinfonietta, Ms Yip Wing-sie



Episodes 5 and 6: The Music

Introducing the symphonies of different musical periods, and the music genres performed by orchestras on different occasions.



Episode 7: Behind the Scenes

Sharing by stage and production manager and a librarian who manages orchestra scores on their daily work.



Episode 8: The Audience

An elaboration of selected stage details and etiquette for enjoying orchestral concerts from the perspective of an audience.



The free online programme “A Closer Look at Western Orchestras” is conducted in Cantonese, and each episode is approximately five minutes long. To watch the programme, please visit the LCSD’s Edutainment Channel at www.lcsd.gov.hk/edutainment/en/performing_arts/page_640.html. Details and the release schedule of other episodes will be announced in due course on the programme website at www.lcsd.gov.hk/CE/CulturalService/Programme/en/music/programs_1246.html. For programme enquiries or more information, please call 2268 7321.

