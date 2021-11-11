Hansel Technologies is now an Ultimate Member at RIM

When asked about Hansel Technologies, their newly joined ultimate member, the spokesperson of RIM replied, “As a top-ranked marketplace for scrap metal, non-metal scrap, plastic scrap, rubber scrap, and paper scrap, RecycleInMe has more than 15000 registered members and, 300 new members will get added up each month. Recently, Hansel Technologies, a foremost metal scrap trading company from Nigeria, has joined hands with RecycleInMe. Hansel Technologies also called “The Scrap Scavengers” has over ten years of experience in scrap trading. They also have scrap collection centers. They trade scrap materials such as copper scrap, iron scrap, glass scrap, battery scrap, battery containers scrap, solar scrap, inverter scrap, and electronic scraps like computer scrap, TV scrap, electronic panel scrap, solar panel scrap, and more. As they like to get connected with local and international buyers to precede their business to the next level, they joined Recycleinme as an ultimate member,” replied Mr. Benny Jebaraj – Manager of RecycleInMe.

Currently, Hansel Technologies have in stock of best quality lead battery scrap offered at the leading market price and, that has been listed in RecycleInMe.

He continued, “Hansel Technologies trades Scrap Materials combined with high quality and competitive pricing. At present, Hansel Technologies supplies a large quantity of Lead Battery Scrap via RecycleInMe. They also deliver the orders at the said time and required destination. As of now, they are looking forward to collaborating with local buyers. So, RecycleInMe is assisting Hansel Technologies to connect with trustworthy buyers in and around the world,” concluded Mr. Benny Jebaraj.

About Recycleinme



Recycleinme is India’s online B2B Scrap Marketplace that deals with more than 200 sorts of scrap and recyclables. They also offer Scrap and Metal Prices tracking from “London to Mumbai”. For more details, please visit https://www.recycleinme.com/

