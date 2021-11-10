Select Page

Make Your Next Great Image or Video with Fujifilm’s Help!

Nov 10, 2021 | Business

, the company had global revenues of $21 billion, at an exchange rate of 106 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com
                                                                                                                   
###

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.
 

WebWireID281385

Contact Information
Daniel Carpenter
Manager, Marketing Communications
Fujifilm North America Corporation
daniel.carpenter@fujifilm.com

This news content may be integrated into any legitimate news gathering and publishing effort. Linking is permitted.

News Release Distribution and Press Release Distribution Services Provided by WebWire.