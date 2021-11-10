Canada – Itinerary – Minister Ng to meet with World Trade Organization partners in Geneva

The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development, will be meeting her World Trade Organization partners in Geneva, Switzerland, on November 10 to 12, 2021.

The Minister will participate in bilateral meetings and roundtable events with representatives from WTO member nations.

Minister Ng will also host Members of Ottawa Group to discuss their ongoing work ahead of the WTO 12th Ministerial conference.

Throughout these meetings, Minister Ng will focus on advancing a rules-based international trade system, and Canada’s priority of ensuring a strong, inclusive, and sustainable economic recovery.

