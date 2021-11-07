Hong Kong – Attempted murder and attempted suicide in Cheung Sha Wan

Attempted murder and attempted suicide in Cheung Sha Wan ********************************************************



Police are investigating an attempted murder and attempted suicide case in Cheung Sha Wan yesterday (November 5) and arrested a 38-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman.

At 12.18 pm today (November 6), Police received a report saying that the 38-year-old man and his 33-year-old wife suspectedly burnt charcoal in a unit on Lai Ying Street yesterday. Their sons aged six and two were in the unit.

After initial investigation, Police arrested the 38-year-old man and the 33-year-old woman for attempted murder. The arrestees are being detained for further enquiries.

The six and two-year-old boys were sent to Caritas Medical Centre in conscious state.

Investigation by the District Crime Squad of Sham Shui Po District is underway.