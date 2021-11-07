Hong Kong – Hong Kong Customs seizes suspected dangerous drugs worth about $8.2 million (with photos)

Hong Kong Customs seizes suspected dangerous drugs worth about $8.2 million (with photos) *****************************************************************************************



Hong Kong Customs seized about one kilogram of suspected ketamine and about 10.5 kilograms of suspected methamphetamine after examination of two air mail parcels and one air consignment at Hong Kong International Airport on October 11 and November 1. The total market value of the seizure is around $8.2 million in estimate. Three persons, aged between 34 and 43, were arrested.



Customs officers examined a garment-declared air postal parcel from Pakistan on October 11. Around one kilogram of suspected ketamine was found in two salt packets. Subsequently, officers inspected two toy-declared air postal parcels from Thailand on November 1. About four kilograms of suspected methamphetamine were found from two toy cars. Follow-up investigation revealed that they may be connected as consignee and address are same for both cases. Customs officers arrested a 43-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man in Tsuen Wan yesterday. The total market value of the suspected ketamine and methamphetamine seized is around $3.6 million in estimate.

In another development, Customs officers inspected an air consignment from South Africa on November 1. Declared as ink roller, about 6.5 kilograms of suspected methamphetamine were found inside the ink rollers. Subsequent investigation led to the arrest of a 34-year-old man in Tsim Sha Tsui yesterday, with about one gram of suspected cannabis buds was also found in his possession. The seizure’s total market value is around $4.6 million in estimate.



Investigation of the two cases are ongoing.

Customs reminds members of the public to stay alert and not to participate in drug trafficking activities for monetary return. They must not accept hiring or delegation from another party to carry controlled items into and out of Hong Kong. They are also reminded not to carry unknown items for other people, nor to release their personal data or home address to others for receiving parcels or goods.

Under the Dangerous Drugs Ordinance, trafficking in a dangerous drug is a serious offence. The maximum penalty upon conviction is a fine of $5 million and life imprisonment.