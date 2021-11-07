Hong Kong – Hong Kong Zoological and Botanical Gardens celebrates 150th anniversary (with photos)

Hong Kong Zoological and Botanical Gardens celebrates 150th anniversary (with photos) *************************************************************************************



​The Secretary for Home Affairs, Mr Caspar Tsui, and the Director of Leisure and Cultural Services, Mr Vincent Liu, officiated at the Kick-off Ceremony of the 150th Anniversary of the Hong Kong Zoological and Botanical Gardens (HKZBG) cum Evening Musical Performance held by the Leisure and Cultural Services Department (LCSD) at the HKZBG today (November 6) to commemorate its services over one and a half centuries.

Speaking at the kick-off ceremony, Mr Tsui said the 150th anniversary marks a significant milestone for the HKZBG and one of its main tasks, as being a nature conservation centre, is to arouse public understanding and appreciation of various natural species, and inspire an appreciation of the interdependence between humans and nature through education, conservation and exhibitions.

He said, “In further enhancing the park, we will commence various improvement works, including construction of new mammal enclosures and aviaries, and upgrading of landscape facilities. On another front, we will continue to conduct collaborative conservation programmes with international zoological and botanical institutions and to expand our global horticulture and wildlife education programmes, in order to ensure that the HKZBG remains one of the most unique and popular parks in Hong Kong.”

He added that in commemoration of this special occasion of the 150th anniversary, the LCSD has spared no effort in planning a series of spectacular celebratory programmes to encourage members of the public to revisit this “urban forest”, the natural and historic treasures at the city centre over the past century and a half. In addition, a brand new logo which echoes the theme of “Urban Forest Living as One” has been specially created for the park, bringing a refreshing and vibrant look.

Completed in 1871, the HKZGB is the oldest park in Hong Kong and initially was a botanical garden. It has been building its zoological collection and was officially renamed the Hong Kong Zoological and Botanical Gardens in 1975. The park now boasts more than 1 000 plant species and 281 animals, of which 36 are endangered wildlife species, and attracts over 1.2 million visitors each year. It will continue to shoulder the tasks of inheritance and education, and efforts will be made to preserve this historical corner.

To commemorate its 150th anniversary, the HKZBG will launch a series of celebratory programmes, including horticultural and zoological education exhibitions, guided visits, roving exhibitions, thematic talks on greening and conservation, a Christmas carnival, etc, for public participation. For details of celebratory programmes, please visit the thematic website (www.lcsd.gov.hk/en/parks/hkzbg/anniversary.html) specially designed by the LCSD.