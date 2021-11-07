Hong Kong – Immigration Department repatriates Vietnamese illegal immigrants and overstayers to Vietnam (with photo)

Immigration Department repatriates Vietnamese illegal immigrants and overstayers to Vietnam (with photo) ******************************************************************************************



The Immigration Department (ImmD) repatriated 40 Vietnamese illegal immigrants and overstayers to Vietnam today (November 6) through a special flight. These Vietnamese illegal immigrants and overstayers comprise 25 males and 15 females, of whom 36 are unsubstantiated non-refoulement claimants, including 18 discharged prisoners.

Depending on circumstances and need, the ImmD will continue to remove illegal immigrants and overstayers from Hong Kong as soon as practicable through appropriate measures.