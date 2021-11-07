Canada – Minister Hajdu’s statement on the accessibility of free menstrual products in all First Nations-operated schools across Canada

Not having the ability to access menstrual products makes it hard to fully participate in school. I want to make sure that Indigenous girls have every opportunity to thrive in school and are not limited by factors they can’t control.

Ottawa, Ontario (November 5, 2021) — The Minister of Indigenous Services, Patty Hajdu, issued the following statement today:

To promote and uphold sexual and reproductive health and rights, we will make access to menstrual products free for all students at First Nations operated schools on reserves across Canada. All students in First Nations-operated schools on First Nations reserves and in federal schools across Canada will have access to free menstrual products in the coming weeks. We will work with partners and consult with communities to ensure that menstrual products are available to all students who need them. We will share more details on this initiative in the following weeks.

Menstrual products are a basic need and are essential to ensure a person’s full participation in school, work, and society. I am fully committed to making these vital products readily available and to supporting Indigenous girls across the country.”

