Canada – Minister Champagne concludes productive visit to the United States and Mexico

Ottawa, Ontario

Minister discussed opportunities for a green recovery and investments in Canada

Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, François-Philippe Champagne, today concluded meetings with senior government and industry officials in Washington, D.C. and Monterrey to discuss ways that Canada can work with the United States and Mexico on post-pandemic economic recovery, including building more resilient supply chains.

In Washington, D.C., Minister Champagne met with a number of his American counterparts, including the Secretary of Commerce, Gina Raimondo, to discuss the Canada–U.S. relationship and outline a workplan to build back better together, the President’s Science Advisor and Director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, Dr. Eric Lander, to promote collaboration in science, research, and emerging technologies, and with the Executive Secretary of the National Space Council, Chirag Parikh, to promote further collaboration in line with the Lunar Gateway initiative. Additionally, Minister Champagne hosted a roundtable luncheon with senior American thought leaders to discuss the Canada-U.S. relationship.

The Minister highlighted the importance of making the Canada-U.S. automotive industry more competitive and removing uncertainty caused by divergent policies, like the proposed U.S. tax credits for electric vehicles, that go against the intent of the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA). Such policies could put tens of thousands of good jobs at risk and undermine the goal of greening our economies and creating more innovation and manufacturing jobs in North America.

In Monterrey, Mexico, Minister Champagne met with Mexico’s Secretary of Economy, Tatiana Clouthier, and the Governor of Nuevo Leon Samuel Garcia. During these meetings, Minister Champagne discussed opportunities for partnership and he stressed the two countries’ shared need to find solutions that will provide certainty to Canadian investors operating in Mexico and ensure that our supply chains remain vibrant. Minister Champagne also visited the Technological Research and Innovation Park and participated in a Women in Business event featuring some of Mexico’s top entrepreneurs and business leaders.

“I was happy to meet with our friends and neighbours in the United States and Mexico to move forward on post-pandemic recovery and to create new economic opportunities that will benefit workers across North America. We are building on our strong relationships to improve the resilience of our supply chains and to bring good investments to Canada.”

– Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, François-Philippe Champagne

