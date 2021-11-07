Canada – Minister Guilbeault to make a major announcement on nature day at COP26

Media representatives are advised that the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, will make an announcement on nature day at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26).
Event: Government of Canada funding announcement
Date: Saturday, November 6, 2021
Time: 12:30 p.m. (GMT) / 8:30 a.m. (EDT)
Location: French Pavilion, Section C, livestream
Open to Medias on location and livestream through the following link:
https://www.hacfornatureandpeople.org/nature-and-climate-30×30-opportunities-for-global-action-on-nature-climate
Joanna Sivasankaran
Press Secretary
Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change
819-790-1907
Joanna.Sivasankaran@ec.gc.ca
Media Relations
Environment and Climate Change Canada
819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free)
media@ec.gc.ca