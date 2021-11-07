Canada – Minister Guilbeault to make a major announcement on nature day at COP26

Media representatives are advised that the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, will make an announcement on nature day at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26).

Event: Government of Canada funding announcement

Date: Saturday, November 6, 2021

Time: 12:30 p.m. (GMT) / 8:30 a.m. (EDT)

Location: French Pavilion, Section C, livestream

Open to Medias on location and livestream through the following link:

https://www.hacfornatureandpeople.org/nature-and-climate-30×30-opportunities-for-global-action-on-nature-climate

