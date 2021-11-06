PM greets people on Bhai Dooj

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has greeted the people on the occasion of Bhai Dooj.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“सभी देशवासियों को भाई दूज की ढेरों शुभकामनाएं।

Best wishes to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Bhai Dooj.”

सभी देशवासियों को भाई दूज की ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। Best wishes to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Bhai Dooj. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 6, 2021

