PM congratulates Akash Kumar for winning Bronze Medal at World Boxing Championships

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has congratulated Akash Kumar for winning the Bronze Medal at the World Boxing Championships.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“Well done Akash! Congratulations for the prestigious medal at the World Boxing Championships.

This success will motivate younger boxers to excel. Wishing you the very best for your future endeavours.”

