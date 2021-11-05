Canada – Minister Ng to deliver remarks at the Chinatown Storytelling Centre

Vancouver, British Columbia

The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development, will deliver remarks on the opening of the Chinatown Storytelling Centre.

Date: Friday, November 5, 2021

Time: 10:00 a.m. (PT)

Location:

Chinatown Storytelling Centre

168 East Pender Street

Vancouver, British Columbia

Notes

A media availability will follow the Minister’s remarks.

Attendees will be safely distanced from one another, in accordance with current safety and physical distancing measures in British Columbia.



Proof of vaccination is required for any indoor event with more than 50 attendees.

Media representatives wishing to take part in person must confirm their attendance in advance with Alice Hansen to ensure this guideline is respected.

Media representatives who cannot attend in person may request the Zoom link or dial-in number from Alice Hansen.

