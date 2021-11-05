Canada – Public Health Agency of Canada officials to hold a technical briefing on coronavirus disease in Canada (November 5, 2021)

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) update to be given by Public Health Agency of Canada officials at November 5, 2021 news conference.
November 4, 2021, OTTAWA, ON – Public Health Agency of Canada officials will hold a media technical briefing on data and modelling.
Officials will be available to answer questions from the media following their remarks.
Date
November 5, 2021
Time
9:00 AM (EDT)
Location
The media technical briefing will be held virtually.
Media will be able to ask questions via teleconference.
Toll-free (Canada/US) dial-in number:
1-866-206-0153
Local dial-in number:
613-954-9003
Passcode: 1237042#
To obtain the briefing material under embargo, please RSVP by email at media@hc-sc.gc.ca.
NOTE: To help ensure optimal simultaneous interpretation sound quality, journalists are encouraged to use a microphone (headphones/headset) or, when possible, a landline, and to avoid using speaker mode if queuing up for questions.
