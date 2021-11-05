Canada – Minister Hutchings to tour Atlantic Canada to highlight support for high-speed Internet and rural economic development

Ottawa, Ontario

The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, will tour Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador from November 4 to 7, 2021. The Minister will meet with community and business leaders to discuss the needs of rural communities and federal support for rural economic development.

Media should contact Alex Howell at the coordinates below to join in the following events or to request an interview.

Tour of Eden Valley Poultry

Minister Hutchings will tour this local business, owned by the producers who supply it with chickens and turkeys from their family farms, and discuss the importance of agriculture as a driver of rural economic development.

Date: Thursday, November 4, 2021

Time: 1:30 p.m. (AT)

Roundtable with the Annapolis Valley Chamber of Commerce

Minister Hutchings will join local business owners for a roundtable discussion on how the federal government can help rural businesses grow and thrive.

Date: Thursday, November 4, 2021

Time: 3:30 p.m. (AT)

Meeting with Karen Foster

Minister Hutchings will join Dr. Foster, Associate Professor and Canada Research Chair in Sustainable Rural Futures for Atlantic Canada at Dalhousie University, to discuss the importance of research and data in supporting economic development in rural communities.

Date: Friday, November 5, 2021

Time: 12:30 p.m. (AT)

Appearance at the Municipalities Newfoundland and Labrador Annual Conference

Municipalities Newfoundland and Labrador President Amy Coady-Davis and Federation of Canadian Municipalities President Joanne Vanderheyden will join Minister Hutchings for a discussion on federal support for rural communities in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Date: Saturday, November 6, 2021

Time: 2:00 p.m. (NT)

