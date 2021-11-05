Canada – Government of Canada invites small businesses to develop a cost-competitive fiber optic sensing technology

Ottawa, Ontario

The Government of Canada is looking for innovative ways to help Canadian small businesses succeed.

Today, Innovative Solutions Canada launched a new challenge led by the National Research Council of Canada (NRC) to build on their innovative ultrafast laser inscription of fiber Bragg grating technology.

Since current fiber Bragg grating sensor interrogation methods are limited in the number of sensing elements that can be measured, the NRC is seeking the demonstration of a data acquisition system that can measure up to thousands of sensors present on distributed fiber optic sensing arrays on a single optical fiber.

This technology is used in many sectors of the Canadian industry, including structural health monitoring of civil structures (e.g. bridges, hydroelectric dams, wind turbines), energy production and environmental monitoring (e.g. oil pipelines, gas turbines) and green technologies (e.g. electric vehicle battery performance).

“We are proud to support the growth of small businesses by funding their innovative ideas. This Innovative Solutions Canada challenge will foster innovation and mobilize entrepreneurs while helping the National Research Council of Canada unleash the full potential of its ultrafast laser inscription technology.”

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

“Canadian small businesses are innovative, industrious and resilient, and our government will take every opportunity to invest in their long-term competitiveness and growth. That is why I encourage small businesses across the country to take up this exciting challenge to help develop next-generation Canadian fiber optic sensing technology.”

– The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development

“The National Research Council of Canada advances knowledge and supports innovative Canadian small and medium-sized enterprises in addressing key challenges across a variety of sectors. By demonstrating a data acquisition system with the ability to integrate a multitude of sensing elements present on fiber optic sensing arrays and optical fibers, we can improve our ability to monitor new technologies.”

– Geneviève Tanguay, Vice-President, Emerging Technologies, National Research Council of Canada

