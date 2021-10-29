Ministry of Coal

Union Coal & Mines Minister Shri Pralhad Joshi reviews activities, projects of PPT, MCL



Shri Joshi bats for using Paradip Port as the Coal Hub Lays foundation stone of Shramik Gaurav Jal Udyan, says it has potential to be developed as a major tourist spot



Posted On:

28 OCT 2021

Union Coal and Mines Minister Shri Pralhad Joshi on Thursday visited the Paradip Port Trust (PPT) and Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL)’s Hingula area and reviewed various activities and projects of both the entities respectively.

Beginning the day of his Odisha visit today, the union minister inspected the coal loading system at Paradip Port along with Minister of State for Coal and Mines Shri Raosaheb Patil Danve. Shri Joshi directed the officials to fully utilise the port facilities to increase coal transportation through the sea route and asked officials to explore possibilities of using Paradip port as a coal hub.

Shri Joshi also visited the site of Rail Receival System near Paradip port wherein coal is unloaded with the help of wagon-tipplers. The minister said that this system of unloading is efficient, helps in saving time and demurrage charges, while also reducing the spread of coal dust.

Later the coal minister visited Balram opencast project site in Hingula area of MCL. “With an annual capacity of 8 MT, this mine is operated by an all-women crew for mine blasting work, the minister said. He also interacted with officials and motivated on-ground workers for increasing coal production and dispatch.

Shri Joshi has laid the foundation stone of Shramik Gaurav Jal Udyan near Balram opencast project. “Established beside the beautiful lake which is built over reclaimed land of a coal mine, this site has potential to be developed as a major tourist spot,” stated the minister.

He has also visited Railway Siding in MCL’s Hingula Area. The minister emphasized on reducing wagon turn-around time. He held discussions with Railway officials present on the siding regarding maximizing coal dispatch. The Minister felicitated payloader operators at the Railway Siding, appreciated their hard work and encouraged them to increase coal loading.

