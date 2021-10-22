Mantra Launches Its New Access Control Device BioNIC Fx9 That Blends Face Recognition and Fingerprint Scanning Technology

During the product launch, Mr Hiren Bhandari, Founder & Technical Director, Mantra Softech, said, “The design of this device was conceived after researching industry trends, particularly in relation to COVID-19. After the outbreak of coronavirus, organizations started preferring face recognition as a contactless means of access control. Keeping this in mind, our R&D came up with the idea to introduce a range of new products with multimodal authentication. The multimodal feature allows customers to select an authentication mechanism based on their preferences while simultaneously enhancing access control security.”

He also added, “BioNIC Fx9 is ideal for access control, attendance management and visitor management. Its design and software support authorized entry through turnstiles and flap barriers.”

While addressing the conference, Mr Bhandari stated “Offices, public places such as airports, malls, and metros have started functioning again, still, precautionary measures are very crucial as the third-wave of COVID is anticipated by the healthcare experts. In this context, we are confident that our Bionic series can meet the current needs of facial recognition and fingerprint access control. Our broad range of devices can have applications from attendance punching to airport boarding, thanks to the DigiYatra initiative.”

He concluded by saying, “Mantra Softech has always envisioned to be regarded as an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ brand, and it has achieved this recognition across many parts of the globe. With the state-of-the-art infrastructure, our company is pushing limits by developing cutting-edge products and solutions in the biometric and RFID ecosystem.”