Silicon Beach Film Festival 2021 Hosts Independent Film Fest at The TCL Chinese Theatres

The festival founders Jon Gursha and Peter Greene produced this year’s edition of the festival with the goal of bringing together filmmakers and technology to reach a wider audience. The weeklong festival kicked off with an opening night networking party at Cabo Wabo Cantina at Hollywood and Highland on Thursday, September 30, and finished up with a well attended awards show at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on Friday night, October 8. “We’re proud to have screened over 250 independent films from very talented filmmakers from around the world,” said Gursha.

Interesting and informative Q & A sessions were held during the festival with some of the filmmakers in attendance. “It’s exciting to showcase great independent films in Hollywood at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres and to hear from the filmmakers as well,” said Greene. The global movie industry has greatly expanded over the years, inspiring different categories of films for diverse audiences. Technology has enabled filmmakers and other professionals in the industry to provide captivating content in their work.

The Silicon Beach Film Festival 2021, an in person event, continues in the tradition of past editions to bring together filmmakers, actors, movie production companies, film directors, and other professionals in the industry to celebrate excellence in independent filmmaking and to network.

In addition to the Silicon Beach Film Festival 2021, held at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres in Hollywood, some of the festival films will continue to screen on the ShortsDaily Channel on the Roku platform.

For more information about the Silicon Beach Film Festival and to get tickets for the landmark event, visit SiliconBeachFilmFestival.com Silicon Beach Film Festival 2021 can also be found on official social media pages.

https://twitter.com/SILICONBEACHff

https://www.facebook.com/SiliconBeachFilmFestival

Highlighted films from the 2021 Silicon Beach Film Festival:

“(Corona) Viral Monologues,” Directed By: Claire Chubbuck; “54 Years Late,” Directed By: Michele Wright Ph.D.; “A Los Angeles Tale,” Directed By: DeMaree Scobey; “After and Behind The Mask,” Directed By: Cathie Boruch; “Akwaaba The Awakening,” Directed By: Sybil D. Jatta; “Apache Girl,” Directed By: Richard Allen Pines; “Bengal,” Directed By: Brian Yuran; “Between You and Me,” Directed By: Carl Hansen; “Carino,” Directed By: Em Johnson; “Case #3809 – The Eldritch Mortician,” Directed By: Jose Evangelista; “Co-Vid Roulette,” Directed By: Pat Ceasar; “COVID Mystery – What Happened in Mexico,” Directed By: Shihyun Wang; “Doblez,” Directed By: Gabriel Vidal; “Election Night,” Directed By: Peter Zerzan; “Entangled Snake,” Directed By: Takayuki Kojima; “Family First,” Directed By: Suzi Bach; “In A Whole New Way,” Directed By: Jonathan Fisher; “It Gets In Your Blood,” Directed By: Ed Hartman; “Life Saver – The Vaccine,” Directed By: Pat Ceasar; “Lost In The Woods,” Directed By: Adriano Forti; “Love Letter,” Directed By: Veronica Badell; “Madam B,” Directed By: Pamela Ennis; “Minnesota: The Modern Day Selma,” Directed By: Michael Douglas Carlin; “Nadia Mejia’s AI Interactive Food Film,” Directed By: A.J. Kamdar; “Near The End…But Not Quite There,” Directed By: Richard Jensen; “One For the Road,” Directed By: Sean Patrick Bridges; “Put Your F–king Phone Down,” Directed By: Jordan Rockwell; “Ralphie’s Blue,” Directed By: Joseph F Alexandre; “Restless,” Directed By: Patrick Lazzara; “Skidoo Ruins,” Directed By: Craig Calman; “The Afterbirth – The World According to COVID – The Afterbirth,” Directed By: Cathie Boruch; “The Depths of Ningaloo,” Directed By: Logan Mock-Bunting, Carlie Wiener; “The Gray-Haired Men,” Directed By: Carl Z. Seibel; “The Lodestone,” Directed By: Sean Taylor; “The Match,” Directed By: Antonette Trussoni; “The Papers,” Directed By: Jess Carson; “The Prophet,” Directed By: Luke Sherif Dimyan; “This Case & My Life,” Directed By: Ana A P. Braunstein; “This Should Be Banned,” Directed By: Marcus Graham; “Unhappy,” Directed By: Thomas Goersch.

About the Silicon Beach Film Festival

The Silicon Beach Film Festival was created by Jon Gursha and Peter Greene to celebrate the creativity and ingenuity of professionals in the film industry across the globe, focusing on independent filmmakers and their works. The annual festival has grown over the years, becoming a top event in the independent film industry in Los Angeles and globally. Silicon Beach Film Festival is a registered trademark.