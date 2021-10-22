Chrissy May Earns Internationally Recognized Designation for Performance in Luxury Real Estate

Chrissy May, with eXp Realty in Scottsdale, earned The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing’s Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist™ (CLHMS) designation in recognition of experience, knowledge, and expertise in high-end residential properties. May joins an exclusive group of real estate professionals who have completed The Institute’s training and have a proven performance in the upper-tier market.

“Agents who have earned the CLHMS™ designation are performing at the highest level in their community,” said Diane Hartley, president of The Institute. “The CLHMS™ seal is a symbol of distinction. Affluent buyers and sellers from around the world look for this symbol of luxury home knowledge and expertise when putting their trust in a real estate professional.”

The specialized training and ongoing membership with The Institute provide May with the knowledge and tools to better serve clients. The CLHMS™ designation provides evidence of the successful commitment to service at the highest level. “I am fully committed in continuing to provide my clients with the highest level of care. It’s an honor to provide such an elite level of service whether my clients are purchasing luxury properties, rental investment properties or simply a vacation rental during the winter months,” said May.

May has been in real estate since 2011 and specializes in the Scottsdale and Paradise Valley luxury market. Her client reviews are always exceptional. “I have purchased a lot of homes in the past 40 years and working with Chrissy May was by far the best experience I ever had. She went over and beyond my expectations from start to finish,” said Dave Harruff, a Vice President with Costco. “I highly recommend her as your trusted real estate advisor.”

May recently closed on a multi-million dollar trophy property, located in Gilbert, Arizona , that boasts one of the Valley’s largest residential pools at a jaw dropping 90,000 gallons, complete with a lazy river, massive grotto with fire torches, waterslide, swim-up bar and a grassy center island with Palm trees. “It is one of the most impressive backyards I’ve ever seen and to witness the joy my clients had when they walked it for the first time was priceless,” said May.

For more information about the luxury market in Arizona, contact Chrissy May with eXp Realty at 480.395.7775 or email Chrissy@ChrissyMay.com or visit www.ChrissyMay.com.