Union Cabinet Minister Shri Parshottam Rupala to dedicate newly constructed building of Shri SaraswatiVidhyamandir in Nava village, near Chotila of Surendranagar District, Gujarat

Organized by Indian Family Association, Canada and Urmisaroj Charitable Trust, the inauguration ceremony of the newly constructed building of Shri SaraswatiVidhyamandir in Wadi Vasahatat the Village Nava, near Chotila of Surendranagar, Gujaratwill be held on Sunday 17/10/21 from 10 am to 12:30 pm.

In the holy presence of Madhav Priyadasji Swami, the school rooms will be handed over by Bhai Shri Ramesh Ojha and the Union Minister Shri ParshottamRupalawill be the chief guest.

The event will also be attended by MP Shri RambhaiMokria and Vice-Chancellor of Saurashtra University Dr. Nitin Pethani.

Intending to serve the lesser advantaged, through life-changing experiences, it is the altruistic desire and effort of an individual or organization to improve human life which gives rise to Philanthropy.

One such success story is that of handing over the school to the students of the most backward Wadi community. The story behind the inauguration of the school is interesting because this is a pure work of philanthropy by a man who has pledged his earnings for the welfare of the downtrodden community.

The UrmiSaroj Charitable Trust was established by its founder Shri Jagdish Trivedi in the year 2016 as he believed that “service to humanity is a service to GOD”. Shri Trivedi has pledged his remaining life for service to the community and has made a public commitment to donate 11 crores (1.47 Million Dollars), post-retirement. In one of his publications, which is available for social audit, he has also made a public declaration of his earnings and contributions made to charity work.

The handing over of school is truly motivated by the Union Minister Shri ParshottamRupala, who played an inspiring role in ensuring that the children of the Wadi community should also get basic infrastructure for the education of the children of the very backward Wadi Samaj.

It may be mentioned here that a few years before, in a function held at Nava village, Union Minister Shri Parshottam Rupala had especially highlighted that, the basic education facilities should be available to children of the Wadi caste. He had suggested that, this initiative will set an example in Gujarat as it aims to bridge the gap between the rural-urban divide.

Mr. Jagdishbhai of Urmisaroj Charitable Trust immediately built two rooms for the school.

The Saraswati Vidhyamandir in Wadi Vasahat will set a true example of “ sabka saath , sabka vikaas aur sabka prayaas”.

MV/MG

(Release ID: 1764483)

Visitor Counter : 371





