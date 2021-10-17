Hong Kong – Service resumption of Faster Payment System

Service resumption of Faster Payment System *******************************************



The following is issued on behalf of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority:

The Faster Payment System (FPS) has resumed service at 1pm. Banks and stored value facility operators will gradually resume the related services.



The public can contact individual banks or stored value facility operators for more details regarding FPS service availability.



The planned system maintenance, which involved a site relocation and system upgrade, was more complicated than previous FPS system maintenance work. Due to unforeseen circumstances in the process, the fallback arrangement was triggered as planned, and the system has resumed services. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.