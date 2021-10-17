PM congratulates H. E. Jonas Gahr Store on assuming office of Prime Minister of Norway

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has congratulated H. E. Jonas Gahr Store on assuming the office of Prime Minister of Norway.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“Congratulations @jonasgahrstore on assuming the office of Prime Minister of Norway. I look forward to working closely with you in further strengthening India-Norway relations.”

Congratulations @jonasgahrstore on assuming the office of Prime Minister of Norway. I look forward to working closely with you in further strengthening India-Norway relations. @statsmin_kontor — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 16, 2021

