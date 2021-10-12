Arch Grants Awards $1,920,000 to 35 Startup Companies

Arch Grants has awarded $1,920,000 in non-dilutive grants to its 2021 Cohort, which is comprised of 35 new startups and early-stage businesses. Each year, Arch Grants welcomes innovative, scalable and job-creating startups from around the world to participate in the nonprofit’s annual Startup Competition for a chance to be awarded $50,000 in non-dilutive grants and $10,000 for relocation if they are located outside of Missouri and at least 150 miles from St. Louis.

“We could not be more excited to introduce the 2021 Arch Grants Cohort to this region,” said Emily-Lohse Busch, Executive Director of Arch Grants. “These Founders are truly extraordinary and are eager to build their companies and their lives in St. Louis – and I know that St. Louis is just as eager to welcome their ideas and their solutions with open arms and open minds. With these new companies, Arch Grants has surpassed the 200-company mark, an important milestone in our drive to solidify St. Louis as a beacon for innovation in the country and throughout the world.”

On Wednesday, Nov. 17, Arch Grants will be hosting the 2021 Arch Grants Virtual Gala to welcome the 2021 Cohort, celebrate the impact that Arch Grants’ portfolio companies have made in St. Louis and honor Jim McKelvey, Founder of Invisibly, Co-Founder of Square and author of The Innovation Stack, with the 2021 Entrepreneur Award for his outstanding contributions.

The newest grants represent Arch Grants’ ongoing commitment to attracting and retaining extraordinary entrepreneurs locally, across the country and around the globe to build the future economy in St. Louis. Each of the winning companies will receive $50,000 as well as pro-bono professional services from respected local firms, and $10,000 for relocation if they are located outside of Missouri and at least 150 miles from St. Louis. In turn, the startups will commit to operating their businesses from St. Louis for a period of at least one year. Arch Grants’ 2021 Cohort is the largest and most diverse group Arch Grants has ever funded, including companies which are moving to St. Louis from cities such as Atlanta, Denver, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York and more.

Since 2012, Arch Grants has awarded $10,570,000 in cash grants to attract or retain 208 early-stage businesses in St. Louis, invigorating the city’s startup scene with new talent and ideas and helping to shape the future of the St. Louis economy. Through Arch Grants’ program activities and connections throughout the region, these companies have gone on to create over 2,347 jobs, generate over $479 million in revenue and attract over $411 million in follow-on capital.

Meet the 35 newest 2021 Arch Grants Companies, whose products and services will contribute to a limitless future for St. Louis and for the world:

Athlytic, Bask & Bloom Essentials, Buck Surgical, Cedars Health, Core and Rind, Equalizer Games, Erkios Systems, GABA, Halal Beauty Cosmetics, Halo + Cleaver, Harmonee, Honeymoon Chocolates, Imanyco, InfraLytiks, intramotev Autonomous Rail, Inventora, Looking Glass Interactive Web Application, Mighty Cricket, Mississippi Mud Coffee, Nebula Media Group, No Limbits, oneKIN, Optikal Care Inc., Paerpay, Pilotbird, Plabook, Preventogen, Printerior, Rock The Score, Simerse, Soilless, Stereotheque, Total Orbit, ZenHammer, and zPods.