Boundless Possibilities – Life Cube Creates Its First NFT from 1.7 Million Images; Auctioned at Sotheby’s with Proceeds Gifted to Benefit Burning Man Project

The Life Cube Project was inspired by the artist’s first trip to Burning Man in 2001. Since returning to the famed Nevada desert festival as an artist in 2011, Scott Cohen’s Life Cube Project has had thirteen major public installations and museum exhibits across America. In response to the pandemic, the Life Cube transitioned to become part of the Virtual Burning Man in 2020. This year, the artist was inspired to create a digital Life Cube comprised of over 1.7 million photos with the #burningman hashtag, and gifted it to Burning Man. The resulting non-fungible token was created to commemorate the singular nature of that experience, and auctioned together with lots from other Burning Man artists by Sotheby’s in October, 2021, in an offering entitled “Boundless Space… the Possibilities of Burning Man. The composite NFT “Burning Man Life Cube” had fiercely competing bids in its final day, and just sold for over $10,000.

“This project has far exceeded our wildest expectations,” said Cohen, the artist who founded the Life Cube Project. “During this difficult year for community engagement, we were blown away at the response to our virtual Life Cube projects, both at Burning Man and as part of our growing school outreach program. It seems to resonate with people seeking creative energy and connectivity.” In gratitude to Burning Man, which inspired him to bring art to the Playa so many years ago, Scott donated the first Life Cube non-fungible token to help support and foster new and exciting art projects for Black Rock City.

The Life Cube Project is based on the artist’s belief that if you write your goals, dreams, wishes, and aspirations the chance of them happening is much, much higher. To date, more than 50,000 students have heard the artist’s message, written down their goals and dreams and created art for the Cube. Cohen’s project has connected art and community in a dozen installations over the past decade, and has presented engaging public art in Las Vegas, El Paso, Reno, Mason Valley, New York City and Miami Beach, among others, involving over 100,000 participants and hundreds of visual and performance artists.

Installations have ranged from twelve to twenty-four feet high, covered with murals and mosaics of smaller art pieces. In that same vein, the NFT was composed of over 1.7 million images populated from posts using the hashtag #BurningMan, enabling the viewer to zoom in and around the giant Life Cube in space, focusing on just one image up close, or seeing them all merge into an enormous composite Cube.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XSKCjUVWrO8

