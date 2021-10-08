Rainbow PUSH Coalition Offering Free Registrations to the 22nd Annual Creating Opportunities Virtual Conference

The conference features 8 virtual sessions hosted by global dignitaries, educators, government officials and Fortune 100 executives. Notable speakers include: Secretary Thomas J. Vilsack (United States Secretary of Agriculture), Xernona Clayton (Founder/CEO Trumpet Awards), Janice L. Mathis, Esq. (Executive Director, NCNW), Bruce LeVell (Presidential Advisor and Strategist), and Mary-Pat Hector (Georgia State Director, Rise Free) and many more.

This year PUSH will commemorate Rev. Jesse L. Jackson Sr.’s 80th Birthday by revisiting his history and legacy in the movement for Civil and Human Rights while also addressing issues currently facing communities. Across the country, minorities have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic whether in urban, suburban, or rural areas and across all age groups. The conference will feature actionable discussions addressing Black Farmers, International issues, a Women’s Leadership Roundtable, Young Entrepreneurs, Criminal Justice, Voter Suppression, and much more. This event will celebrate the progress made during the 2020 election cycle while facilitating discussions on how to stop opponents from dismantling voting and civil rights enforcement. Please join Rainbow PUSH Atlanta as they work to build partnerships, forge a plan of action and level the playing field for all Americans.

Register here today and see the full agenda: https://www.creatingopportunityconference.com/registration

The Rainbow PUSH Coalition (RPC), headed by founder and president Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, Sr., is a multi-racial, multi-issue, progressive, international membership organization fighting for social change.