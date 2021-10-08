Canada – Minister Ng meets with international counterparts at Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development ministerial meeting

Toward its commitment to a long-term economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and to develop a strong global economy that is inclusive, green, and sustainable, Canada is dedicated to supporting Canadian businesses and the free flow of products and services across international borders.

October 7, 2021 – Ottawa, Canada – Global Affairs Canada

Toward its commitment to a long-term economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and to develop a strong global economy that is inclusive, green, and sustainable, Canada is dedicated to supporting Canadian businesses and the free flow of products and services across international borders.

On the margins of the Ministerial Council Meeting of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) held in Paris, France, on October 5 and 6, 2021, the Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade, met with key international trade counterparts, including:

Dan Tehan, Australia’s Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment

Muhammad Lutfi, Indonesia’s Minister of Trade

Han-koo Yeo, South Korea’s Minister for Trade

Valdis Dombrovskis, Executive Vice President and Commissioner for Trade of the European Commission

Minister Ng and Minister Tehan discussed ways to strengthen bilateral collaboration and build momentum on issues such as trade, health and WTO fisheries negotiations in the lead-up to the WTO’s 12th Ministerial Conference (MC12), including through ongoing engagement in the Canada-led Ottawa Group and the G20 Trade and Investment Ministers Meeting taking place on October 12. They also discussed their commitment to working with parties to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and with the United Kingdom on its accession process, while ensuring the CPTPP’s high-standard rules and market access ambitions.

Minister Ng and Minister Lutfi discussed next steps in the negotiation of a comprehensive economic partnership agreement between Indonesia and Canada. Minister Ng also expressed her appreciation for Indonesia’s role as Canada’s country coordinator on economic matters in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Minister Ng and Minister Yeo spoke about their support for the central role of the WTO in providing predictability. They said they look forward to continued collaboration on shared priorities in the lead-up to the MC12, including in the context of the Ottawa Group.

Minister Ng and Minister Dombrovskis discussed their shared commitment to keeping essential health and medical supply chains open and resilient. Minister Ng expressed appreciation for the European Union (EU) and its member states’ continuous COVID-19 vaccine shipments to Canada throughout the pandemic, and reaffirmed Canada’s expectation that any export mechanisms would not affect the future delivery of vaccines to Canada.

Minister Ng also joined Executive Vice-President Dombrovskis in marking the fourth anniversary of the Canada-European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), which took place on September 21. With trade between Canada and the EU being more sustainable and inclusive under CETA’s strong provisions on the environment, labour, and gender, Minister Ng reiterated that now is the time for all EU member states to complete the ratification to secure these benefits for businesses, workers, and communities.

Associated links

Minister Ng concludes successful meeting on WTO reform in Paris

Canada endorses OECD joint statement on supporting global economic recovery from COVID-19

Minister Ng meets with U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai

Canada-Australia Relations

Canada-Indonesia Relations

Canada and the Republic of Korea (South Korea)

Canada and the European Union

Chris Zhou

Office of the Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade

343-551-0457

chris.zhou@international.gc.ca