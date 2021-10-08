Historic Hermosa Beach Restaurant Finalizes Transformation

The same restaurateur that brought Tipsy Chef to Santa Monica is thrilled for the opening of Vista, a “Calinesian” dining experience, set to open the first week of October. Originally, Hermosa’s beloved, The Mermaid, 11 Pier Avenue opens its front doors directly onto the Strand.

“I am ecstatic to offer a brand new, seafood-forward restaurant and bar offering an experience unlike anything else in the area. A curated vibe that will welcome locals and visitors alike.” – Justin, Owner

Vista will transport you to a tropical island, all while nestled where Hermosa beach’s Pier Plaza meets the sand. With an interior of refined, modern coastal décor, and large windows facing the West for beautiful ocean and sunset views. The South entrance faces the vivid and energetic Pier Plaza, where a large outdoor patio is available for alfresco dining and spares room for open-air activities.

At the helm of Vista’s kitchen, Chef Drew Adams brings Pacific Rim and California cuisine. The menu will feature starters such as jumbo lump crab & yuzu guacamole, hearts of palm salad with opium vinaigrette, coconut tiger prawn cocktail, huli-huli chicken tulips, charred watermelon, burrata salad, blue crab nuggets with togarashi tartar sauce, tuna tataki with puffed sticky rice, and Kalbi short rib, shiso leaf wrap with samjang sauce. Entrees to include grilled glazed cauliflower steak, chargrilled 18 oz. ribeye steak with shishito pepper chimichurri. Fresh local seafood offerings to include chargrilled oysters with fresno chili butter, steamed mussels, and pan seared diver sea scallops.

Vista’s bar will offer classic tiki-inspired cocktails with signature house made syrups, and fresh pressed organic juices. Serving timeless drinks with a twist, such as Hanauma Way, Mai Tai, Zombie, and seasonally inspired punch bowls. Vista will deliver an eclectic wine and beer list, and a full bar with house classics; margaritas, mojitos, daquiris, old fashioned’s, and rumgronis.