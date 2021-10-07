Japan – Fujitsu Unveils New Global Business Brand Fujitsu Uvance to Create Sustainable World, Resolve Social Issues Through Digital Innovation

Fujitsu today unveiled Fujitsu Uvance a new global business brand delivering a transformation portfolio for a sustainable world. Fujitsu Uvance will leverage Fujitsu’s technological capabilities and problem-solving expertise across seven key focus areas to offer unprecedented value to customers, while contributing to the achievement of its ultimate purpose — “to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation.”

The word “Uvance” embodies a concept of making all (Universal) things move forward (Advance) in a sustainable direction. It demonstrates Fujitsu’s determination of “building new possibilities by connecting people, technology and ideas, creating a more sustainable world where anyone can advance their dreams.”

Fujitsu Uvance will play a central role in driving the growth of Fujitsu’s core business, comprising seven key focus areas. Four of these consist of cross industry vertical business areas, which relate to the ideal state of the world and possible social issues confronting us in the present as well as in the future: “Sustainable Manufacturing,” “Consumer Experience,” “Healthy Living,” and “Trusted Society”. Supporting these vertical areas, and forming a platform for the collection of data, creating synergies between applications and performing analysis are the three horizontals: “Digital Shifts,” “Business Applications,” and “Hybrid IT”.

Fujitsu will offer an exclusive look at how Fujitsu Uvance will drive innovation to deliver on its global vision of a more sustainable future with messages from its leadership, influential guest speakers, and customers at “Fujitsu ActivateNow 2021”, its global flagship event debuting online from Tuesday, October 12.

Growing Challenges and Changing Course

The world’s population has increased dramatically over the past several decades, presenting both great opportunities as well as a host of increasingly complex challenges, including widening socioeconomic disparities and the growing threat of environmental disasters exacerbated by climate change. At the same time, in the past year the global COVID -19 pandemic has laid bare divisions and inequalities across the world, posing fundamental questions about people’s values and lifestyles, as well as previously unforeseen challenges that threaten the future of humanity and earth. Overcoming these calls for leaders to break from the past and chart a bold new course toward a brighter future in which innovation lights the way.

Acknowledging the importance of this pivotal moment, Fujitsu established its new purpose in 2020, taking a new path to transform into a business based on the ideal vision of society to realize a more sustainable world. As it envisions the problems that it anticipates will arise in 2030, Fujitsu has identified seven key focus areas to form the basis of Fujitsu Uvance.

Please refer to the resources below for additional information on the seven key focus areas comprising Fujitsu Uvance:

Fujitsu Uvance Global Website (https://www2.fujitsu.com/global/uvance/)

Future Plans

To commemorate this launch, Fujitsu has named its “Fujitsu Kawasaki Tower” in Japan the “Fujitsu Uvance Kawasaki Tower,” a living lab that will showcase the real-world potential of technologies like biometrics, image analysis, etc. that will play a future role in the company’s seven key focus areas.

Fujitsu will also unveil a revamped visual identity to its customers to coincide with the inauguration of Fujitsu Uvance. This includes the expression of continuous transformation, and making the world more sustainable by bringing its Infinity Mark logo to the forefront–with its dynamic, flowing contours, the mark symbolizes Fujitsu’s commitment to the renewing force of transformation and the virtuous cycle of sustainability in contributing to customers, society, and the world itself.

Fujitsu’s Commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by the United Nations in 2015 represent a set of common goals to be achieved worldwide by 2030. Fujitsu’s purpose — “to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation” — is a promise to contribute to the vision of a better future empowered by the SDGs.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company offering a full range of technology products, solutions and services. Approximately 126,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.6 trillion yen (US$34 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. For more information, please see www.fujitsu.com.

