Second Inter Ministerial Meeting between MoHFW and Ministry of Ayush Generates Momentum

The second inter-ministerial meeting between ministry of Ayush and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare generated requisite momentum for achieving synergy and effective coordination between these two ministries. Many definitive steps were decided to resolve the pending issues. The meeting was held under the guidance of Shri Mansukh Mandaviya, MoHFW, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister of Ayush and Dr. Munjpara Mahendrabhai, MoS, Ayush. Senior most officials of both ministries discussed the steps and processes of effective coordination and convergence that need to take place between the two ministries.

Important issues that were discussed included Inclusion of Ayush packages in Atal Bihari Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna (AB PM-JAY), Integrating Ayush services in Service Package of Health & Wellness Centers (HWCs) and integrating Ayush module into the Community Health Officer (CHO) training, Support for integrative Cancer Care Centre at NCI, Jhajjar, Recognizing Household as 4th Tier Health Care level and Integration of Ayush in new and upcoming AIIMS. Many other issues were also discussed during the meeting.

At the very outset, Minister of H&FW Shri Mansukh Mandaviya referred to the last meeting held on 12th August 2021 between the Ministers and senior officers of both the Ministries and highlighted the importance of ‘Health for All’ goal which can be achieved through integration of healthcare systems. He further stated that as per Prime Minister’s vision, a whole health approach needs to be adopted.

Minister of Ayush, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal stated, while referring to PM’s vision of moving hand-in-hand, that the integration will be beneficial for the people of the country. He agreed with the Minister of H&FW and added that the process of the integration needs to be strengthened so that people get benefitted by the extended healthcare services to maintain good health.

MoS Ayush Dr. Munjpara Mahendrabhai said, “We need to formulate a long-term roadmap to achieve the integration between healthcare systems from both the Ministries.” He mentioned that integration in healthcare delivery system of both the ministries will pave the way for better, accessible & affordable healthcare services to the public at large.

Other senior officials who participated in the discussion included Dr. R.S. Sharma, CEO, NHA, Dr. Sunil Kumar, DGHS, Dr. Dharmendra Singh Gangwar, AS&FA, Shri Alok Saxena, AS, MoH&FW, Smt. Kavita Garg, JS, MoA, Shri Lav Agrawal, JS, MoH&FW, Dr. Vipul Aggarwal, Dy. CEO, NHA, Shri Vishal Chauhan, JS, MoH&FW, Dr. Angel , AIIMS and Shri D. Senthil Pandiyan, JS, MoA.

