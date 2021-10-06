Union Education Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan holds discussion with Australian Minister for Education and Youth

Union Minister for Education and Skill Development Shri Dharmendra Pradhan today held a virtual meeting with Mr. Alan Tudge, Australia’s Minister for Education and Youth. Minister Pradhan and his Australian counterpart agreed to strengthen the growing Australia-India partnership in higher education with an emphasis on two-way student mobility, teacher exchanges, applied research, and other areas of mutual priority.

Shri Dharmendra Pradhan raised the issue of return of Indian students studying in Australia. Australian Minister briefed him on the steps being taken by the Australian government to ease the return of Indian students to Australia. The Minister along with his Australian counterpart laid emphasis on both countries’ commitment to supporting Australia-bound students at every stage.

Shri Pradhan reaffirmed that the National Education Policy, 2020 will be instrumental in realizing the aspirations and future needs of our youth and in making India a global knowledge hub. The education and skills spectrum has a significant potential for further co-operation between India and Australia, he further added.

