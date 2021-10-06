Hong Kong – Support measure under the SME Financing Guarantee Scheme to take effect

Support measure under the SME Financing Guarantee Scheme to take effect ***********************************************************************



The following is issued on behalf of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority:

​Further to the Government’s earlier announcement, HKMC Insurance Limited noted that the extension of the maximum duration of principal moratorium under the SME Financing Guarantee Scheme (SFGS) to 24 months will take effect from tomorrow (October 6).

This enhanced support measure is applicable to the 80% Guarantee Product, the 90% Guarantee Product and the Special 100% Loan Guarantee under the SFGS. Enterprises may approach relevant lending institutions to apply for principal moratorium or extend the principal moratorium period. The list of participating lending institutions and their hotlines are available on the SFGS webpage: www.hkmc.com.hk/sfgs.