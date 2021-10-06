Hong Kong – London ETO supports showcase of bamboo crafts in London (with photos)

London ETO supports showcase of bamboo crafts in London (with photos) *********************************************************************



The Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office, London (London ETO), is supporting Crafts on Peel, a charitable organisation in Hong Kong, to join the London Craft Week 2021, bringing the “Imagine the ‘Im’possibilities: Bamboo” exhibition to London.

The exhibition showcases about 50 pieces of traditional and contemporary bamboo crafts, mostly created by artisans and craftsmen from Hong Kong.

Speaking at the opening reception, the Director-General of the London ETO, Mr Gilford Law, welcomed the opportunity to sponsor Crafts on Peel to bring the exhibition to London. He said, “The craftworks in the exhibition present traditional bamboo craftwork and innovative techniques. They exemplify how it is possible to blend the modern and the traditional, keeping heritage alive and relevant to us.”

Mr Law also said that the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region recognises not only that creative industries are one of Hong Kong’s new economic drivers, but also that creativity makes Hong Kong a more attractive cosmopolitan city. He also updated the audience that Hong Kong is developing a creative powerhouse with practitioners in various related fields, and that Create Hong Kong has been boosting the development of the creative industries, offering both hardware and software support.

The “Imagine the ‘Im’possibilities: Bamboo’ exhibition is taking place in Soho Works 180 Strand, London from October 4 to 10 (London time). During the exhibition, Hong Kong artisans will host workshops and live demonstrations on bamboo craftsmanship.