Hong Kong – S for S visits CLP Power Low Carbon Energy Education Centre (with photos)

S for S visits CLP Power Low Carbon Energy Education Centre (with photos)



The Secretary for Security, Mr Tang Ping-keung, visited the CLP Power Low Carbon Energy Education Centre (LCEEC) and the Mechanical Engineering Department’s Nuclear Reactor Simulation Laboratory at the City University of Hong Kong (CityU) today (October 5) to exchange views on the development and safety of nuclear power with personnel of CityU and CLP.

Accompanied by the senior management of CityU and CLP, Mr Tang visited the LCEEC and listened to an introduction about the design and operation of the Daya Bay Nuclear Power Station. He then visited the Nuclear Reactor Simulation Laboratory and observed an expert demonstration by the Mechanical Engineering Department on how nuclear power stations handle nuclear accidents. Throughout the visit, Mr Tang exchanged views with the senior management of CityU and CLP on issues including the future development of nuclear power and nuclear safety.

Mr Tang said that our country has maintained a good nuclear safety record for a long period of time, and ranks among the best in the world in the operation and construction of nuclear power stations. However, since drawing up a sound contingency plan is a requirement of good emergency management, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government has put in place a comprehensive Daya Bay Contingency Plan to set out appropriate measures to be adopted by various departments as and when necessary.

The HKSAR Government attaches great importance to nuclear safety. We will continue to closely communicate with the relevant local institutions as well as the relevant national ministries and commission to enhance our nuclear emergency preparedness, with a view to minimising the possible public health risks to Hong Kong people in the unlikely event of accidents.