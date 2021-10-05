LBI ChowderMonth Closes with a Champion Style Celebration

Traveling Tasters, live music, brews on tap and a festival of spirit announced 2021 ChowderMonth Champions with support from the community to welcome fall in traditional style
SHIP BOTTOM, N.J. – Oct. 3, 2021 – PRLog — The Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce would like to thank the community who supported, planned, sponsored, volunteered and celebrated its 33rd Annual Chowder Cook off Competition with its very first Bayfront Free Festival. “The overwhelming support for the organization and the event was a great way to end the season”, stated President Chris Schwab of Anderson Insurance Agency. “Our committee met weekly for several months to make this festival and ChowderMonth a success for all involved.” Traveling Tasters spent the month of September souping up the economy visiting restaurants and voting for their favorite Red, White and Creative champions. This year’s competitors were
New England: Country Kettle Chowa, Panzone’s Pizza, Quincy’s Original Lobster Rolls, Scojo’s, Surf City Hotel, Polly’s Dock and The Chicken or the Egg. Manhattan style includes Country Kettle, Lefty’s Tavern and Roberto’s Dolce Vita. Creative Dune 18, Country Kettle, LaBamba, Old Causeway Steak & Oyster House, Quincy’s and Delaware Ave Oyster House.
The ChowderMonth platform tracked 2,482 check ins to competing restaurants during the month, with tasters coming from New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and New York brought the top voters with Maryland, Connecticut, Florida, Ohio, Virginia and Texas.
Thank you to all who became Traveling Tasters, attended the free fest and who voted. The 2 day festival was the largest gathering on LBI since the pandemic with over ten thousand in attendance. The 2021 ChowderMonth Champions are:
Manhattan: Country Kettle Chowda
New England: Chicken or the Egg
Creative: County Kettle Lobsta
Manhattan Honorable Mention: Lefty’s Tavern
New England Honorable Mention: Scojos
Creative Honorable Mention: Dune 18
The 107 year regional chamber worked with the Borough of Beach Haven to boost business and bring a free two day festival to the Taylor Avenue Bayfront. “The trust and investment our sponsors made in us during such a difficult year was deeply appreciated,”