LBI ChowderMonth Closes with a Champion Style Celebration

Traveling Tasters, live music, brews on tap and a festival of spirit announced 2021 ChowderMonth Champions with support from the community to welcome fall in traditional style

SHIP BOTTOM, N.J. – Oct. 3, 2021 – PRLog — The Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce would like to thank the community who supported, planned, sponsored, volunteered and celebrated its 33rd Annual Chowder Cook off Competition with its very first Bayfront Free Festival. “The overwhelming support for the organization and the event was a great way to end the season”, stated President Chris Schwab of Anderson Insurance Agency. “Our committee met weekly for several months to make this festival and ChowderMonth a success for all involved.” Traveling Tasters spent the month of September souping up the economy visiting restaurants and voting for their favorite Red, White and Creative champions. This year’s competitors were

New England: Country Kettle Chowa, Panzone’s Pizza, Quincy’s Original Lobster Rolls, Scojo’s, Surf City Hotel, Polly’s Dock and The Chicken or the Egg. Manhattan style includes Country Kettle, Lefty’s Tavern and Roberto’s Dolce Vita. Creative Dune 18, Country Kettle, LaBamba, Old Causeway Steak & Oyster House, Quincy’s and Delaware Ave Oyster House.

The ChowderMonth platform tracked 2,482 check ins to competing restaurants during the month, with tasters coming from New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and New York brought the top voters with Maryland, Connecticut, Florida, Ohio, Virginia and Texas.

Thank you to all who became Traveling Tasters, attended the free fest and who voted. The 2 day festival was the largest gathering on LBI since the pandemic with over ten thousand in attendance. The 2021 ChowderMonth Champions are:

Manhattan: Country Kettle Chowda

New England: Chicken or the Egg

Creative: County Kettle Lobsta

Manhattan Honorable Mention: Lefty’s Tavern

New England Honorable Mention: Scojos

Creative Honorable Mention: Dune 18

The 107 year regional chamber worked with the Borough of Beach Haven to boost business and bring a free two day festival to the Taylor Avenue Bayfront. “The trust and investment our sponsors made in us during such a difficult year was deeply appreciated,” said Lori Pepenella, CEO of the chamber. On behalf of all involved, the Southern Ocean Chamber thanks the over 150 community volunteers that came out to assist in various ways over the weekend, including set up and break down. Sponsors who made the event possible include: ChowderMonth Signature Event Sponsor Fantasy Island Amusement Park, Entertainment Sponsor Health Village Imaging, ChowderVote Sponsor Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center., Vendor Village Premiere Sponsor Barlow Buick GMC, Anderson Insurance, Ritchie & Page- Michelob Ultra, 609 Security, Atlantic Shores, NJ Division of Travel & Tourism, Lew Richards of Crust & Crumb Bakery, Ocean County Board of Chosen Commissioners, The Sandpaper/The Beach Comber, Beasley Media, Potts Excavating and Reynolds Garden Shop. In addition to two days of live music, food, shopping and fun. The event organizers created opportunity for non profits such as the Hunger Foundation of Southern Ocean’s Pumpkin Patch, ReClam the Bay activities, and LBI Soroptimists to raise awareness and funds during the two day. Special Thanks to : Miked Audio Sound, Todd Raup, Erik Hastings, PBS Travel Host, Jack & Carly Music, TD BANK, Borough of Beach Haven, Beach Haven PD and Beach Haven EMS. For more info go to www.chowderfest.com