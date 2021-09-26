Shri Nitin Gadkari and Dr. Bharati Pawar preside over 3rd Foundation Day celebrations of AIIMS, Nagpur

Shri Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways presided over a digital event to mark the 3rd Foundation Day of AIIMS, Nagpur in the presence of Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare. Dr. Vikas Mahatme, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha and Dr. Nitin Raut, Energy Minister and Guardian Minister (Nagpur), Government of Maharashtra were also present.

Expressing his congratulations to the President, Director, Employees and students of the Institute, Shri Gadkari said, “Keeping in view the requirements of the Vidarbha region, with the establishment of an institute of repute like AIIMS, Nagpur, at Nagpur, the patients of all the bordering states of Central India will have access to affordable and modern medical facilities. However, we have to ensure that the benefits of these facilities reach not only to the cities but also to the people of the remote villages of our region.”

Highlighting that the recently built AIIMS institutions are destined to correct the long standing regional imbalance, the Minister stated that doubling the number of present AIIMS will better serve the aspirations of India.

Dr. Pawar expressed her elation that the underserved regions of the country are getting access to Tertiary Health Care due to the efforts of the government: “We all know that even after so many decades of independence, only 6 AIIMS were built in the country. Thereafter in the year 2014, the government developed a policy to develop AIIMS in every state under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji”

Noting that AIIMS Nagpur has made a positive impact in educational and patient services, she said, “This institute launched postgraduate and Ph.D. Programs in 2020, which is noteworthy. I am told that the institute has developed various patterns of training for undergraduate and postgraduate medical students, which reflects the high quality standards in this institution of national importance.”

Speaking of the sturdy Public Health Response to COVID mounted with the help of India’s Healthcare workers, she reminded the audience that during the COVID pandemic, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, keeping in view the requirements of the Institute, ensured, on priority, Ventilators, Hospital Beds, Oxygen Cylinders, PPE, availability of kits, masks and life-saving medicines etc. She also commended the Institute for providing the facility of COVID dialysis to the patients during the second wave of COVID pandemic.

Speaking from her rich experience as a doctor, she advised the medical students and the community that like medical treatment, empathy and emotional care for the patient are equally important: “This is the main responsibility of the healthcare provider and each member of the care team. Patients spend a significant portion of their time interacting with nurses, medical assistants and receptionists. These interactions can provide many opportunities to demonstrate compassion and empathy towards patients. Therefore, training, encouraging staff to ensure patient care with empathy will significantly impact the overall patient experience.”

She outlined the endeavour of the Central Government to work holistically with emphasis on preventive care giving priority to modern treatment facilities along with reducing the cost of treatment of the poor and increasing the number of doctors. She welcomed the community AIIMS Nagpur to work alongside together so that development work of the country can be carried forward with dedication and perseverance.

She expressed hope that the institute will play an important role in effective implementation of various health initiatives of the Government of India. “There will be many challenges, but I am sure, you will overcome all obstacles, achieve greater heights and become a role model for other health institutions in the state,” she added.

The inaugural issue of the Institute magazine “Abhigyanam” was released on the occasion.

Shri Rajesh Bhushan, Union Health Secretary, Dr. PK Dave – President, AIIMS, Nagpur, Maj Gen Dr. Vibha Dutta – Director and CEO, AIIMS, Nagpur, and other senior doctors and administrators were also present in the event.

