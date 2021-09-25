Marcia Mulkey, Of Counsel, Cozen O’Connor to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s A Practical Guide on New PFAS Reporting Obligations Event

For further details, please visit: https://knowledgewebcasts.com/know-portfolio/new-reporting-obligations-for-pfas-and-tri-cle/

Marcia works on a wide range of federal and governmental regulatory matters and environmental issues and related transactions. She delivers insightful and informed advice and services to the firms clients across a broad range of legal matters. Her clients have included those with matters involving pesticide registration, Clean Air Act compliance, Superfund liability, hazardous waste permitting, chemical reporting, state environmental regulation, and related issues. She has published and spoken on emerging PFAS regulatory developments and is sought out for issues warranting engagement with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Following a 35-year career in leadership positions with the Agency, she was recognized with the Distinguished Career Service Award, capping service that included two Presidential Rank Awards.

Ranked among the top 100 law firms in the country, Cozen OConnor has more than 775 attorneys in 29 cities across two continents. We are a full-service firm with nationally recognized practices in litigation, business law, and government relations, and our attorneys have experience operating in all sectors of the economy. Our diverse client list includes global Fortune 500 companies, middle-market firms poised for growth, ambitious startups, and high-profile individuals.

In an industry built on talk, Cozen OConnor has made its name by doing. We have built our firm one case, one victory at a time. Our attorneys have impeccable academic credentials and are able to combine intellectual rigor with practicality and efficiency. We provide sophisticated, business-minded advice aimed at one simple goal: getting the right result for our clients. No matter how complex, contentious, or critical the undertaking, we persevere until the job is done.



Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) continue to be the hot-button issue in environmental law, with increasing regulation at the state and federal level and tens of billions of dollars in litigation at stake. While much of the focus has deservedly been on evolving liability considerations, PFAS are also becoming subject to a wide array of mandatory reporting and notification requirements with major compliance and business implications.

For instance, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently announced amended Toxics Release Inventory (TRI) reporting requirements in an effort to increase transparency, environmental information, and environmental justice. The scope of the TRI now includes many new PFAS chemicals and the automatic addition of more PFAS is also anticipated upon EPAs future publication of toxicity assessments. EPA announced proposal of even more far-reaching new reporting requirements under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) which would require all manufacturers (including importers) of a host of PFAS in any year since January 1, 2011 to electronically report certain information to EPA. Information related to specific chemical identity, categories of use, production volume, byproducts, environmental and health effects, exposure and disposal information are all potentially reportable under the proposed rule.

These notable developments in the regulatory paradigm underscore the need for companies to revisit their practices and prepare for heightened compliance. They must also keep themselves abreast of emerging regulatory developments to avoid liabilities. Given the intense focus on PFAS at every level of government and in the public sphere, the new PFAS reporting obligations are likely to have significant impacts on the regulated community and provide an abundance of new (publicly-available) information regarding PFAS use.



In this LIVE Webcast, environmental law attorneys Chase Dressman (Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP) and Marcia Mulkey (Cozen OConnor) will present a comprehensive discussion of the new PFAS reporting requirements. Speakers will also discuss current and emerging regulatory developments and share best practices to prepare for compliance.

Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.

The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you cant get anywhere else.

