Northern Virginia Senior Transportation Service Launches New Website

In the new website, visitors will find that the user experience has been updated to be much easier to navigate and learn about who they are as a company and what they do. In addition, it is now easier to surf the website and find out about their different services and experiences. The volunteers at Shepherd’s Center in Northern Virginia are excited to unveil this new website and are proud of the new look and feel that more accurately represents the quality of service they provide to each and every client that they serve.

Shepherd’s Center of Northern Virginia offers the full list of services that include senior transportation, food pick up and delivery, minor home repairs, friendly caller programs and more. Their team consists of volunteers who have been with SCNOVA for a while, as well as newcomers looking to help.

With the addition of this new website, the team at Shepherd’s Center of Northern Virginia hopes that visitors will be able to learn about who they are as a company and what makes their services stand out from the rest. When you reach out to SCNOVA, you will be in the hands of trusted volunteers. For more information, reach out to Shepherd’s Center of Northern Virginia today at (703) 281-0538 or visit their brand new website at https://www.scnova.org/.

###