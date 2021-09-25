Capital University College, UAE launches 3 new MBA specializations in exclusive partnership with North Wales Business School, Glyndwr University, UK

Glyndwr is now ranked #2 in the whole of the UK and No.1 in Wales for Teaching Quality as recorded by the Times and Sunday Times University Guide 2022, rising 14 places this year. Moreover, according to The Guardian Education Guide 2022, Glyndwr University is ranked 66th among the top 100 Universities in the UK, jumping more than 41 places from last year.

Capital University College offers a 9-12 months MBA program with flexible teaching methods where students can choose online learning, campus sessions or opt for the blended learning model. To help its students who are occupied in their professions and yet willing to add another feather in their cap with an MBA program, the University includes weekend sessions, with the same curriculum used for the full-time MBA program. Additionally, students are offered scholarships to help them gain the qualification.

Through this launch, Capital University College aims to meet the growing demands of the UAE economy through knowledge, paving the future of graduates in upcoming sectors. The recently added specializations – Marketing, Finance and Human Resources are all growing in popularity.



A Marketing concentration can prepare students for some fast-growing fields like Brand Marketing Management or the role of Chief Brand Officer. Those with a Finance MBA specialization can graduate with the right foundation for roles like Financial Advisor, Financial Analyst, Financial Manager, Hedge Fund Manager, or Investment Banker. As an MBA specialization, Human Resources studies are tailored to dive deep into Human Resources Analytics, Consulting, Operational Management, and Employment Law.

On completion of the program, students will receive a Level 7 Diploma in Business Strategy from Qualifi, UK, approved by Ofqual and an MBA degree from North Wales Business School, Glyndwr University, UK which is approved by the QAA, UK.

Commenting on the launch, Dr. Vikas Nand Kumar Batheja, Co-Founder & Director, Capital University College says, This year, we have introduced new MBA specializations at our Capital University College. This is to bridge the gap of aspiring professionals and the rapid advancements in the UAE region, which requires a high-caliber education hub. Our program is carefully designed to deliver rigour and flexibility, for our diverse cohorts to build foundations, but also explore interests and new directions.

Adding to the same, Dr. Sanjay Batheja, Co-Founder & Director, Capital University College says, We always strive to provide our MBA students with skills required in business startups, innovation, or entrepreneurship. In line with that effort, we are glad to launch the new MBA specializations that will help them have a perfect study plan that is required for a focused career. Our MBA programs have been in great demand for the last one year which has enabled us to introduce specializations for our students to have a nourishing education experience.

Other programs offered in exclusive partnership with North Wales Business School, Glyndwr University include BA (Hons) Business and BSc (Hons) Computing. Through these UK programs, students will earn multiple qualifications with guaranteed internships and professional experience. Students graduating from these programs can smoothly transition to higher levels.

Founded in 1998, Capital University College has a long history of academic excellence and a student-centered approach. The University holds four exclusive partnerships – North Wales Business School, Glyndwr University UK, Westcliff University US, London College of Arts UK and Italys most international – Rome Business School. Recognized as the Best Educational, Business & Fashion University – UAE by MEA and a member of the prestigious Principles for Responsible Management Education (PRME-UN) and Environmental Association for Universities and Colleges (EAUC), Capital is home to a renowned talent pipeline and unmatched entrepreneurial culture, that together create solutions to tackle todays and tomorrows challenges.

