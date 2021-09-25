Softline India named GitHub Advanced Channel Partner

This partnership strengthens Softline Indias enterprise tools offering and enables developer collaborations to produce cloud ready code.

With access to GitHub Enterprise, Softline Indias clients can reduce time to market for business-critical development projects. Enterprise developers will be able to work within their organizations private and secure environment and also connect with the developer community to bring a fresh perspective, as businesses look to build more human-centric products.

Vinod Nair, Managing Director at Softline India stated DevOps is a key offering from Softline India, as todays businesses rely heavily on speed. GitHub Enterprise platform empowers developers to collaborate. By creating an automated pipeline for agile delivery and continuous improvement, we believe our customers are now equipped to accelerate their digital transformation journey.

Maneesh Sharma, General Manager, GitHub India added, GitHub and its Enterprise offering enables organizations to bring the best developer experience within their companys firewall. As a GitHub Advanced Channel Partner, Softline India will help scale adoption of GitHub Enterprise to provide businesses with the most advanced developer experience to power innovation, GitHub and Softline India share a similar goal of modernizing software development and bringing world-class tools to customers.

###