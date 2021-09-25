Revolutionizing Haircare: How Chemhairstry is Helping Women With Alopecia Take Back Their Confidence With Their New Hydrate Line

They say that “your hair is your crown”, and while that may be an empowering statement for many, it can be a sore subject for others. Women who suffer from alopecia, an auto-immune disease that causes hair loss, often find themselves feeling defeated and without support when it comes to hair care. One enthusiastic entrepreneur, hair braider, and educated biologist has dedicated her career to helping women suffering from hair loss find the hair treatment fit for their needs to help them grow both their hair and their confidence.

Rachel Guthrie founded Chemhairstry in 2021 to fill the massive void in the natural hair care industry. Historically, hair loss and alopecia treatments have come at staggering prices and leverage harsh chemicals to yield any kind of result. Chemhairstry is revolutionizing the modern hair care experience by addressing hair loss at the root — developing treatments that target the biological processes involved in hair loss.

The Hydrate Line implements a proprietary blend of natural and organic ingredients that help promote and maintain scalp and hair health. Featuring shampoos, conditioners, oils, serums, sprays, and much more, Chemhairstry’s Hydrate line is at the forefront of hair care innovation to include products with one-of-a-kind formulas specifically designed for one’s personal needs.

Chemhairstry’s mission is to walk alongside women suffering from alopecia and hair loss, providing support, comfort, relief, and solutions for maintaining the hairstyles they love. More than just hair care, Chemhairstry is a tight-knit community of women empowering women who live with this underappreciated disorder, helping them regain their confidence and fight alopecia with flair.

“True hair care starts from the inside out.” – Rachel Guthrie, Founder & CEO

Through proof of concept, dedication to the craft, and unwavering commitment to helping women with alopecia through innovative treatments; Chemhairstry’s purpose-driven vision has come to fruition with the launch of the Hydrate line.

To learn more about Chemhairstry, please visit: https://chemhair.com/

About Chemhairstry

Chemhairstry is the nation’s premier custom haircare company located in Chicago. Founded in 2021 by licensed hairstylist and graduate biology student Rachel Guthrie, Chemhairstry has masterfully curated a purpose-driven haircare line designed to help women suffering from alopecia regain their confidence using their proprietary hair and scalp treatments. Chemhairstry is committed to the development of new and effective natural and organic treatments for alopecia, based on an understanding of the biological processes involved in hair loss. Featuring shampoos, conditioners, sprays, oils, serums, and detox treatments, Chemhairstry is bridging the gap between those suffering from alopecia and hair loss with effective and affordable haircare.