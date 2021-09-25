Going Green Illustrates a More Sustainable Way to Live in 3 New Shows Now Streaming on Smart Healthy Green Living

Smart Healthy Green Living (SHG Living), a streaming service dedicated to all things home and garden with an emphasis on sustainability, announced today the launch of 3 all-new series to its streaming service lineup. The three shows from the Going Green Media creative team of Ben Brown and Ciara Doyle explore how to lead a more sustainable existence through sustainable food, architecture, and more. All three series launch today, September 23rd, on SHG Living.

Going Green Media is a planet-first social media brand with a global following of over 100,000 eco-minded individuals. Their content focuses on sharing green projects and innovations from around the world.

With a background in studying Architecture at Loughborough University, Ben combined his learned creative design skills with his deep passion for storytelling and videography to found Going Green Media in 2019.

Starting with only a second-hand camera and a vision, he began traveling the world searching for representations of the ideals of sustainable design. From the indoor rainforests of Singapore to Copenhagen’s waste-to-energy power plant and beyond, Going Green Media’s driving mission is to inspire people online to take action in their own lives.

“In a time where news media often focuses on the growing issues of climate change, pollution, deforestation, and more, our primary goal is to amplify the voices, stories, and innovations that offer solutions to these problems”- Ben Brown, Founder of Going Green Media.

Ben has now formed a team at Going Green Media and has brought in Ciara Doyle as Executive Producer. She has worked in various fields across editorial, entertainment television, and digital media, with past employers including The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Peloton. Her passions for sustainability, plant-based living, videography, and editorial led her to join the Going Green Media team in 2020.

Supported by the Nick Maughan Foundation, Going Green Media expanded its reach, and its videos now have over 1 million viewers across all social media platforms. Going Green Media has also built up a large social media following, with over 100,000 followers across all platforms. ‘We are incredibly thankful to the Nick Maughan Foundation for supporting Going Green Media in the early stages and for seeing the potential that the brand has’ – Ciara Doyle, Executive Producer at Going Green Media.

“Efforts like those of Ben and Ciara are shaping how we see the world around us and our part in making an impact in climate change,” remarked Sabine H. Schoenberg, CEO of Smart Healthy Green Living. “We are thrilled to have these three new series join our expanding library of sustainability content for our audiences and look forward to what Going Green Media will be producing next.”

SHG Living brings together popular, independent, home and garden lifestyle personalities in one convenient spot through its free-to-watch streaming service, available on most streaming devices and the web. SHG Living’s app is available on Apple TV, Android TVs, Amazon Fire, iOS devices, and many more.

Today, the Going Green series join this entertaining and comprehensive library of exceptional home and garden video content, where it will inspire viewers to live a smarter, healthier, and greener life.

For more information about Smart. Healthy. Green. Living visit: https://www.shgliving.com/

About SHG Living Network, LLC

SHG Living Network, LLC is dedicated to providing home, garden, and lifestyle content as an alternate re-source to the rather limited range of network programming. The Greenwich, CT based company was founded by real estate developer and home designer Sabine H. Schoenberg and digital media creator, Christopher Mohs.