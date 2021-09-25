Real Barrier Launches Real Barrier Aqua Soothing Gel Cream to Provide Cooling Calm and Nourishing Hydration to Challenged Skin Types

Real Barrier, K-Beauty’s leading skincare brand dedicated to developing and marketing innovative, affordable clinic-level skincare at home with a special focus on dry and sensitive skin types has added Real Barrier Aqua Soothing Gel Cream to its Aqua Soothing Line for oily, combination, acne-prone skin as well as skin prone to issues of redness and irritation.

REAL BARRIER AQUA SOOTHING GEL CREAM combines the best of a hydrating moisture cream and a soothing, cooling gel. This light weight, quickly absorbed and cooling cream-gel formula contains five different forms of Hyaluronic Acids (Hyaluronic Acid, Hydrolyzed Glucosaminoglycans, Sodium Hyaluronate Crosspolymer, Sodium Hyaluronate and Hydrolyzed Hyaluronic Acid). Each form of hyaluronic acid is included in varying amounts and each has its own function, all of which aid in the delivery of moisture to the various layers of the skin.

“We developed Real Barrier Aqua Soothing Gel Cream to cover all the possible needs of dry and sensitive skin that is also oily, combination, acne-prone and prone to such irritation issues as rosacea and eczema, because these skin types, when they are also sensitive and dry, often get treated too harshly and too much moisture is stripped from the skin, increasing irritation,” explained Dr. Raymond Park, CEO and developer of Real Barrier. “This product, combining a gel and a cream with our patented barrier protection and repair formulas added in, can help protect and rebuild the skin barrier while also caring for the challenges of these skin types. Every complexion needs its special attention, and that’s our job,” he added.

The gel-cream is infused with specialty ingredients including Centella Asiatica to help soothe and calm irritations caused by stresses from the environment and also contains Panthenol to calm, Madecassoside to moisturize and Allantoin to soothe.

As an extra benefit, it contains Dual Ceramides to help strengthen the skin barrier and seal in hydration for a longer time period so the skin does not feel parched. Leaves no greasy residue.

A Clinical Study showed that Aqua Soothing Gel Cream, when used as directed, helps cool, soothe and protect. And, because it contains Xylitol it quickly reduces surface skin temperature.

More information and a complete ingredients list can be found on the product’s Dermartology.com webpage.

About Dr. Raymond Laboratories, Inc

Dr. Raymond Park has researched in skin barrier Science has helped many people who have suffered from skin barrier dysfunction. Dr. Raymond Labs has invented platform Skin Barrier Technology, named as Crystal Lamella MES (Micro-Encapsulation System) and have published more than fifty articles covering dermatological research. www.dermartology.com is the official site to introduce innovative skin barrier products.