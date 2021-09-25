You Wouldn’t Want to Fall Between these Cracks-Poof!™

Dry tissue paper can’t possibly be enough? It would smudge, smear and leave sickening bacteria residue everywhere. So why is it deemed perfectly acceptable to solely use dry tissue paper as long as the feces is on another area of the body? That’s right, there’s no legitimate answer, it shouldn’t be acceptable!

Poof!™ Is the clinically proven spray that turns toilet paper into a refreshing biodegradable wet wipe. Poof! cleans, revitalises, refreshens and has had people all over the nation, wondering how they went about the business without it. By bridging the gap between toilet friendly tissue paper and deep cleaning wet-wipes, Poof! offers a thorough clean without the fear of blocking/damaging vital piping infrastructures.

Here’s the truth.

Regular bathroom toilet roll has been proven to leave behind bacteria residue when used without liquid or additional anti-bacterial substance. A common misinterpretation is that the solution to this issue would be to introduce wet wipes to the everyday cleaning routine. A devastating mistake which creates a lot more harm than good.

Beware of the wet wipe.

Now more than ever, people are urged to be environmentally conscious and look after not just each other, but the planet. Regardless of whether the packaging claims ‘100% flushable’ or not, studies show that wet wipes can block, damage and rupture vital piping and waste disposal infrastructures. They can congeal with cooking grease and fat improperly sent down drains to form massive fatbergs that block pumps and pipes, sending sewage backing up into basements and overflowing into streams and major waterways. Meaning that every time a wet wipe is flushed down the toilet, it is one step closer to a hefty maintenance bill which will urge natures calling all over again. Wet wipes can be dumped into the bathroom bin, the smell alone will make people want to revaluate their whole life.

The movement.

Many men around the world are taking the switch from using conventional dry toilet paper and wet wipes. Well-known celebrities such as Will Smith, will.i.am and Terrance Howard are all men who have voiced their opinions on the matter. Striving for a healthier, refreshing and more hygienic bathroom experience every time!